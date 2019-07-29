UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Orders Completion Of BRT Edhi Line In Time

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to different districts of the city has directed transport department to complete BRTS Abdul Sattar Edhi Line (Orange Line) by removing all the bottlenecks such as shifting of utilities that it could be completed in time.

He was accompanied by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister Transport Awais Shah, said a statement on Sunday.

The chief minister went to Orangi where structure of BRT Abdula Statar Edhi was still incomplete.

Minister Transport Awais Shah told the chief minister that there were some issues such as the utilities of PTCL, K-Electric, KWSB and SSGC have been shifted but still they have not made their new connections so that stopped work could be completed.

He added that there were some leakages of waterlines and overflow of sewerage line.

He said mostly people of Orangi and garbage vehicles dump their garbage along and inside BRT corridor.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to resolve the issues related to water board and garbage lifting.

"I am very clear, the Municipal Commissioners who cannot deliver, remove them and post good officers there," he told Minister Local Government.

BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line is 3.88 kilometers, including four bus stations and one bus terminal. The project was started in April 2017. The cost of the project is Rs 643.35 million.

To a question of the chief minister, the Transport minister said that land for construction of bus Terminal from local transporters and police have been acquired.

He directed the minister to expedite the work on the project so that it could be connected with the Green Line at Board office.

More Stories From Pakistan

