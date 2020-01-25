Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders purchase of snorkels, refuse vehicles for local bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed local government department to expedite the procurement process of Snorkel, fire tenders and tractors trollies for local bodies of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Minister Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, DG SPPRA Raheem Shaikh, consultant Niaz Soomro and others.

The Sindh government has decided to provide Snorkel in all the divisional headquarters, and tractors trollies, fire brigades and garbage refuse vehicles, garbage compactors to Municipal Committees and Towns.

There is a proposal to purchase 15 snorkels and 89 fire tenders and a large number of refuse vehicles, compactors and fire tenders at a cost of about Rs 4 billion and for the current year, 2019-20, Rs1.5 billion have been allocated.

The snorkels would be provided to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Larkana. These divisional headquarters, except Qasimabad, have no snorkel to extinguish fire, if erupts in a high-rise building.

Out of 89 fire tenders, 15 would be provided in Karachi, 10 Hyderabad,eight Larkana, six Shaheed Benazirabad, four Qasimabad and others cities.

Similarly, tractor trollies, compactors and would be provided to the town and municipal committees.

The chief minister directed minister local government to revise the list of municipal committees and town so that the biggest, in terms of population and works could be provided fire brigades on priority basis in the first phase and to the remaining bodies in the second phase.

The chief minister also directed local government to issue stern directions to all the local bodies operating all over the province,including rural areas to ensure proper cleanliness of the streets and roads and maintain their sanitation system.

The meeting decided to invite international tenders so that external companies could compete also.

Sindh Minister for Local government and Forest Syed Nasir Shah told the chief minister that he had worked out a plan to develop Geo Information System (GIS) of all the forest of the province.

The chief ministers said that the board of Revenue's automation unit has the technology and involve them for GIS of all the forests located all over Sindh.

The chief minister said that through the GIS system, the provincial government would be able to watch the activities in forests and even to those who have been given forest land whether they were complying the conditions of land allotment or not.

The chief minister said that the time has come to take maximum benefit from the latest technology not only in forest but in the taxation system.