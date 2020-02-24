UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders to halt construction of sports courts at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday ordered to stop the on-going construction of tennis and squash court in the parking area of Niaz Stadium Hyderabad which was initiated by the Sindh Sports Board without prior permission from the authority concerned

This was revealed in the initial inquiry report submitted to the Chief Minister by Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch, said a statement.

The Commissioner Hyderabad in compliance to the directives of the Chief Minister visited the site where construction of two sports courts was in progress.

The Sindh sports board had started construction of the tennis courts for Rs.

20 million and squash court for Rs. 65 million.

According to inquiry report the construction was started in the parking area of Niaz Stadium without any permission, therefore construction work has been stopped.

The present condition of stadium needs urgent rehabilitation. The Commissioner Hyderabad has proposed that funds earmarked for these ongoing schemes may be diverted for rehabilitation of Niaz Stadium in order to make the ground worthy of holding international matches.

The Chief Minister directed Sindh sports board to submit a detailed report that how the construction of two sports courts was started without permission.

