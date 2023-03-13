UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sehwan and offered fateha at the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz on the concluding day of 771st Urs Mubarak and distributed clothes and gifts among the poor women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sehwan and offered fateha at the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz on the concluding day of 771st Urs Mubarak and distributed clothes and gifts among the poor women.

The chief minister talking to the media persons said that he came to attend the 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and this time all arrangements including security measures had been adopted with efficient manner.

To a question, he said that the federation had been apprised of other concerns including the malfunctioning computer tablet used in the census and demanded that a copy should be given to those who were registered so that they could get information about their registration.

He said that the census was a more important issue than elections, so full attention must be paid to the process.

The killing of PTI worker Zill-e-Shah was a sad incident, but the PTI and the police came out with different stances on the incident, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said that the PTI regime reneged on the agreements it made with the IMF, that was why the international donor was uncertain and kept strict conditions.

To a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the whole world admitted that after the rains, the Sindh government took timely relief and rehabilitation measures, due to which the wheat crop was cultivated well.

He said that PPP always helped its people and very soon relief money would be paid to the farmers and common men.

Regarding the release of the list of Tosha Khana, he said that except Imran Khan, whoever took the gifts did not sell the gifts, but the PTI chief sold the gifts in other countries by making fake receipts and never mentioned it in the tax returns.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain retired Fariduddin Mustafa presented a commemorative shield to the chief minister.

Later, Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited the medical camps established at the shrine.

