Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Reviews Arrangements For Muharram Majaalis, Directs For Security Of Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaalis, directs for security of processions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday presided over a joint meeting with administration and religious scholars to finalise arrangements for Majaalis and processions during Muharram ul Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday presided over a joint meeting with administration and religious scholars to finalise arrangements for Majaalis and processions during Muharram ul Haram.

The CM said there would be no load-shedding from Muharram 1 to 12 for which he issued directives to KE, HESCO and SEPCO.

The meeting was held at CM House and attended by provincial ministers including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob. Secretaries of different departments, Asadullah of water Borad, Haris Siddiqui of KE and Solid Waste Management representative Ulemae kram - Allama Syed Razi Naqvi, Molana Mohamad Hussain and others also attended the meeting.

Addressing the Ulema the CM said that province had full religious harmony where people had been living in peacefull environment.

He said :“I am sure this practice of mutual respect would further strengthen.”. After consultation with Ulema-e-karam (religious scholars) the CM directed the IG Police to provide necessary security to the Majalis and Moharram processions across the Sindh province.

The Ulema pointed out that most of the roads and the drain in the city were better but even then, drainage systems in the streets, particularly where Majalis were scheduled to be held.

At this, the CM directed the water board to ensure the repair of the drainage system in the city. The KMC would repair its roads, if necessary. He also directed the water board to provide water to the masajid and Majalis. Mr Shah directed Solid Waste Management to further focus on the sweeping and cleanliness of roads and streets for Majalis and Moharram processions.

The Ulema pointed out the problem of load-shedding in their areas and requested the CM to direct K-Electric not to resort to load-shedding during the month of Muharram, particularly from Muharram 1 to 12.

On this, the CM directed KE representatives to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the masajid, and majalis.

The chief minister directed the administration all over Sindh to cooperate with the organisers of the majalis in renewing their permits.

He directed Minister Local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani to visit Imambargah/masajid so that their issues could be resolved.

On the directives of the CM, Minister P&D Nasir Shah would convene a meeting of the power distribution companies, administration and Ulemas in his office.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Police Water Visit Nasir Murad Ali Shah All From Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited KE Muharram

Recent Stories

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

24 seconds ago
 FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s car ..

Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina

22 minutes ago
 Sialkot district development projects approved

Sialkot district development projects approved

22 minutes ago
 1400 police cops deployed to provide security to p ..

1400 police cops deployed to provide security to polio teams

22 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

22 minutes ago
Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

22 minutes ago
 Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

26 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesd ..

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely

26 minutes ago
 Methane ignition sparks investigation, production ..

Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..

26 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detent ..

Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention

22 minutes ago
 DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan