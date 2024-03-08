Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Seeks ADB's $400m Support For Construction Of Additional 250,000 Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:34 PM

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Mr Hong Soo Lee called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here Friday and discussed with him the construction of another 250,000 houses for flood-affected people and agreed to negotiate terms and conditions for a $400 million project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Mr Hong Soo Lee called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here Friday and discussed with him the construction of another 250,000 houses for flood-affected people and agreed to negotiate terms and conditions for a $400 million project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Chairman P&D Board Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi and CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh. The delegation of ADB included Head of Water Resources and Emergency Assistance Mian Shaukat, Economist Mr Jules Hugot, Project Analyst Ms Rabia and others.

The chief minister said that he was looking for funding to construct 250,000 houses for flood-affected people. He added that $400 million was required for the project and an additional $100 million for the development of community infrastructure.

Murad Ali Shah said that he wanted to construct an external sewerage with soaked pits and septic tanks, drinking water facility and drainage system. “We are also planning to provide solar units, and washrooms to the houses being built for flood-affected houses,” he said.

CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh said that 100,000 houses have been constructed and work on others was in progress.

The CM said that his Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his election manifesto had announced the construction of low-cost houses for poor people. “We are also looking for donors to construct houses apart from flood-affected people,” he said.

The meeting decided the paperwork of the $400 project of 250,000 houses would be completed to present them for the ADB Board meeting.

