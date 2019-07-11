Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah signs MoU with Korasan Governor for expanding trade

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his recent two-day visit to Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Governor General of Korasan Razavi, Alireaz Razm Hosseini to expand bilateral trade, exchange tourists and cultural delegates and develop agro-industrial and engineering research jointly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his recent two-day visit to Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Governor General of Korasan Razavi, Alireaz Razm Hosseini to expand bilateral trade, exchange tourists and cultural delegates and develop agro-industrial and engineering research jointly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Iran, from July 9 to 10, 2019, where he also visited holy places and shrines in Mashhad, said a statement on Thursday.

Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to start and expand bilateral cooperation between their private and public sectors to exchange tourists in all areas.

They also agreed to expand cultural-artistic cooperation at par with each others' capacities including holding of cultural-artistic and food festivals, as well as workshops on painting, music and other fields and visual arts.

Under the MoU, the CM Sindh and Governor of Khorasan agreed to initiate and develop economic cooperation and introduce their commercial, agricultural, industrial, engineering, scientific and research potentials to each other, as well as to encourage their relevant private sectors.

They also agreed to promote investment in various projects in each other's cities through exchange of necessary information and provision of facilities and special incentives for investors.

The chief minister also requested the Governor of Khorasan to take necessary initiative for provision of maximum facilities to the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh who visit Iran for pilgrimage of holy places.

The governor assured him that he would ensure provision of maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The chief minister thanked the governor for his unforgettable hospitality.

The chief minister invited governor of Khorasan to visit Sindh which he accepted.

Meanwhile the chief minister visited the shrine of Imam Raza and met with the chairman of the organizing committee of the shrine Ahmad Marvi.

The chief minister also requested the organizing committee, chairman and the members, to provide more facilities to the visors from Pakistan.

He also invited Ahmad Marvi to visit Sindh which he accepted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the conclusion of his visit of Iran return early morning on Thursday.