Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Inaugurates KVTC DHA Phase -IV

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 05:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Karachi Vocational Training Centre established at DHA Phase-IV to facilitate differently abled person with skill and vocational training.

He said branches of Karachi Vocational Training Centre�(KVTC) had been playing a pivotal role in training and development of the special people, adding, "the institutes had a great responsibility to educate and train differently abled people enabling them to earn livelihood respectfully".

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of�KVTC�- Jiddat outlet established at DHA Phase-IV Karachi by Senator Abdul Haseeb, he said KVTC was the only institute aligning with international standards.

The CM said KVTC was imparting training to differently abled people but it could not facilitate the whole differently abled people of Sindh.� KVTC�was making them eligible to support families, he said adding, 'This is a gigantic task and the KVTC and its team deserve appreciation and our support," he said.

"I commend the dedicated efforts of the entire KVTC management, teachers, especially Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, whose vision has taken this institute to success," said Murad Ali Shah appreciated.

He said the Sindh government stood with KVTC to achieve their Vision 2030 of enabling at least 5,000 differently abled persons a productive member of society all over the Sindh.�The Chief Minister said the community was dependent on such institutions that integrate education with training so that society could accept people with challenges and gave them equal opportunities of living and earning.�The Chief Minister visited different workshops of the center where differently-abled persons were designing clothes and preparing dresses of new designs.

