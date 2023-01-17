UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah To Convene Post-Geneva Conference

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to convene post-Geneva conference

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that he is convening post-Geneva Conference at the end of January in which donors would be given projects of their choice or sector so that they implement them for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of the province

He disclosed this in his meeting with the Country Director of the World Food Program Mr. Chris Kaye here at CM House here.

The meeting was attended by Minister Food Mukesh Chawla, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, DG PDMA Salman shah, and others.

The Chief Minister told the visiting WFP country chief that he has decided to convene a post-Geneva conference in which donors would be given projects of their choice or sector so that the rehabilitation of the flood-victims could be ensured at the earliest.

The WFP Country Director, Mr. Chris Kaye appreciated the idea of the chief minister and assured him of his support for the conference and help in the food security of the people.

The CM and the WFP country chief discussed the establishment of Silos so that food security could be ensured. The establishment of Silo is an Rs7 billion project and would be established within three years.

The chief minister and the WFP country head also discussed reducing malnutrition and food security projects. The WFOP has assured the chief minister that they would be supporting the Sindh government.

