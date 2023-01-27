UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Urges Well Offs To Pay Back For Cause Of Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges well offs to pay back for cause of education

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that the educational institutions play a pivotal role in our lives, therefore we must pay back to our alumni for their uplift and support of the deserving students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that the educational institutions play a pivotal role in our lives, therefore we must pay back to our alumni for their uplift and support of the deserving students.

"Sindh government is working hard to reach out students so that their education may not affect," he added.

The chief minister was speaking at the first award of Ma'jee scholarship ceremony organized by NED University to deserving students of NED University here.

The programme was attended by Vice Chancellor NED University Dr Sarosh Lodhi, NEDIAN Association office bearers, Engineer Aftab Rizvi, parents of the students and students.

The CM recalled his old days when he had got admission in the NED. "Except a few of my college classmates I had no friends at the university but then made a lot of friends who have become my brothers and family members," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he had won two scholarships for his double masters in USA and "Alhamdulillah I have repaid both the scholarships so that another deserving student can avail them," he said and added he had also taken 'Qarse hasna' (a loan for education) which he has also cleared.

Talking about the ceremony, Murad said that he was pleased to launch Ma' Jee scholarships established in 2022. "I am sure that distinguished guests are wondering why this scholarship programme has been named Ma' Jee," he questioned and then replied through this programme, the NED and the NEDIAN aimed to realize the dreams of mothers who have not been able to afford education for their children at the prestigious NED university.

The chief minister said that the endowment fund meant for scholarships was not merely a financial support for the deserving students, but it was an initiation, a symbol, and a celebration of the bond between mothers, their children and the university/institution, without which Pakistan would not be what she was today.

Murad Shah said that the compassionate and dotted hearts of mothers right from the birth of their children dream of brilliant careers for them, only letting sky be their limit. However, with the passage of time, as their children grow, their mothers' dreams start to fade in the midst of challenges of resources and cost of education," he said and added that with the establishment of scholarship programme, the NED, the NEDIAN and the donors have not only revived the dreams of mothers but have strengthened their commitment of educating their children at NED.

The CM congratulated the NED University administration, the alumni, and donors for taking such a commendable initiative for establishing a fund with Rs 70 million seed money that has translated into scholarships.

Murad Shah said that the NED has distributed scholarships to 105 deserving students amounting to Rs100,000 per student per year from this fund.

He said that he has been told that the custodians of the fund have a plan to raise the fund to Rs 500 million, thereby the scholarships for over 750 deserving students at the university every year.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan USA Loan Chief Minister Education Student Money May Murad Ali Shah Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

8 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zi ..

Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients as New Chief of Staff - S ..

54 seconds ago
 Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Tr ..

Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Trail Models Over Technical Flaw

55 seconds ago
 Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

57 seconds ago
 Skilled manpower vital to increase economic produc ..

Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

59 seconds ago
 OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsi ..

OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsible for 2018 Duma Chemical Att ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.