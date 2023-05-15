Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges SPs to control law & order in Sindh

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the newly promoted SPs of the provincial government to serve the people of the province and help the department to control law and order as they have over 25 years of experience in policing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the newly promoted SPs of the provincial government to serve the people of the province and help the department to control law and order as they have over 25 years of experience in policing.

This, he said while speaking at the rank-wearing ceremony of newly promoted SPs at CM House. Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Inspector General of Police were also present on the occasion. The police officers were promoted from Grade BS-17 to BS-18.

He said a new lot of experienced SPs have emerged and their experience of handling law and order, riots, dacoities, kidnapping for ransom, and target killing was ample if utilized. They also have good experience in investigation and policing, therefore they must help the department to control overall crime in the province, he added.

Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput said the promotions have been made after four years and 30 DSPs have been promoted to the rank of SPs.

He urged the promoted officers to work honestly.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon lauded the support and guidance of Chief Minister Murad Shah for his department and added that the chief minister has modernized the police department in terms of their training and procurement of the latest equipment and gadgets.

Those who were promoted to SPs rank included Asghar Ali Shah, PSO to Sindh CM, Ansar Mithani, Yaseen Kalwar,Ms. Lubna Tiwana, Sohail Shah, Liaqat Abbasi, Orangzeb Abbasi, Arbab Soomro, Munir Ursani, Shakeel Sarfraz, Shahnawaz Memon, Rana Iqbal Javed, Rasheed Rind, Allah Bux Dakhan, Rasool Bux Siyal, Mohammad Riaz, Asghar Jat, Manzoor Panhwar, Juma Khan Panhwar, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Malik M. Qasim, Shahid Ali, Farhat Kamal Khan, Mohammad Arif Rana, Faisal Noor and Waqar Malhan.

