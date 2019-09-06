Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits house of Pilot Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in DHA here and met his family

He met the mother of Rashid Minhas, enquired about her health and shared his view with her.

The mother of Rashid Minhas Shaheed shared her memories of son with the Chief Minister.

He said that the defence of this country was very dear to everyone of us but the sacrifices some of our mothers had for this homeland were matchless.

Anjum Minhas, brother of Rashid Minhas showed photographs, awards and certificates of his brother, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, to the Chief Minister and shared his memories.