UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Visits House Of Pilot Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits house of Pilot Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in DHA here and met his family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in DHA here and met his family.

He met the mother of Rashid Minhas, enquired about her health and shared his view with her.

The mother of Rashid Minhas Shaheed shared her memories of son with the Chief Minister.

He said that the defence of this country was very dear to everyone of us but the sacrifices some of our mothers had for this homeland were matchless.

Anjum Minhas, brother of Rashid Minhas showed photographs, awards and certificates of his brother, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, to the Chief Minister and shared his memories.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Murad Ali Shah Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

23 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister visits residen ..

2 minutes ago

Directorate of Sports KP employees express solidar ..

2 minutes ago

Family of Shaheed Captain Salman plants saplings i ..

2 minutes ago

DG, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority vis ..

2 minutes ago

Sacrifices of Shuhada not to be wasted: Wajid Zia

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.