KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah formally inaugurated a 200-bed Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) Children Hospital Korangi with 28 bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and a 52-bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The Korangi Children's Hospital is equipped with 21 ventilators, 26 Hi-Flow ventilations, and 20 Phototherapy lights. The hospital has 41-bedded General Paediatric wards and it has an OPD of around 350 patients per day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Local Govt Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, and Secretary Health Zulfikar Shah.

The Chief Minister talking to the media congratulated the people of Korangi and the adjoining areas for the establishment of a Children's Hospital in their area. He also congratulated the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) for establishing such a state-of-art facility.

Murad Shah said that the PPP Government instead of giving mere consolations to the people of Korangi district, has practically served them by giving them the best road infrastructure, flyover, transport, and now this children's hospital.

Shah said that the hospital has multiple facilities, including OPD, radiology, neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit, general paediatrics, rehabilitation room, pharmacy, and a well-equipped lab.

The CM said that during the presentation given to him by the Executive Director SICHN Dr Jamal Raza they, the Sindh government have decided to strive more for the healthcare of newborns.

Murad Shah said that he was told that Pakistan has 45.6 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births. However, 80 percent of these deaths can be prevented through the provision of adequate facilities, he said.

Mr. Shah said that in order to reduce the neonatal death rate, a three-tier system (or an inverted pyramid structure) has been suggested comprising of provision of Primary care in the form of basic health care units, followed by secondary care units at the tehsil level consisting of Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC: skin�to�skin contact between a mother and her new-born, frequent or exclusive breastfeeding, and early discharge from the hospital) facilities, fluid supports, and essential units primitive for the healthcare of both a mother and her child.

The CM said that 86 percent of SICHN's patients have been cured. He added that he has been told that statistically the hospital has an average successful case ratio of greater than 80 percent across all services.

The Korangi Children's Hospital has a 28-bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and it has a success rate of 90 percent, and under general paediatric and OPD cases is close to 100 percent.

Murad Shah said that under the augmentation plan for Korangi Children Hospital of SICHN, the Sindh government was going to establish a paediatric surgical unit, services for sub-specialities, expand laboratories, and upgrade the existing infrastructure, besides the provision of medical facilities, SICHN has also established a renowned training accreditation platform.

The CM said that the SICH Satellite Centre Project at JPMC was still in its nascent stages even then it has discharged 92 percent of its cases in stable condition. The average number of deliveries per day stands at 35," he said and added that the neonatal intensive care unit is being expanded in collaboration with Dr. Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine, SICHN is developing its genetic testing services including genetic variation tests, screening of inborn error of metabolism, and the application of Artificial Intelligence in Child Health and nursing.

Mr. Shah said that a `Collaboration & Community Development Training Unit' has been established where 72 staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical of DHO East and Korangi and 36 of Chiniot General Hospital have been trained to handle newborns.

Earlier, the chief minister visited different wards of the hospital and OPD where he interacted with the mothers who had brought their children for medical checkups and treatment.