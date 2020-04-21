UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shares Status Of COVID19 In Sindh In NCOC's Meeting

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while participating in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting headed by Federal Minister Asad Umar shared the status of the coronavirus in Sindh and discussed the measures he has taken so far to contain the coronavirus

The participants of the meeting agreed to link NCOC Islamabad with national digital one-line integration system from where it would be connected with provincial task force headed by Sindh chief minister, said a statement issued on Tuesday by a spokesperson to the Sindh CM.

The national data base would be linked to provinces, then divisional level and district level and all would have the rights to see the data, upload their relevant data, rights of edit and complete access to dashboard.

The chief minister said that the chief secretary and health department would also have the access to the data.

The system would have a dashboard where relevant notifications, quarantine facilities data, number of patients, number of suspects, samples taken for tests, admission in isolation centers, home isolation and hospitalization, lab facilities and their performance data would be upgraded on regular basis.

