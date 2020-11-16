UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:44 AM

Sindh Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan records 19 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours, with 359, 032 positive cases of the virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Monday.

The Sindh Chief Minister revealed that he tested positive for the disease after Friday prayers, adding that he had quarantined himself on doctors’ advice.

According to the reports, Sindh CM was experiencing low grade fever.

On the other hand, Pakistan recorded more 19 deaths in last 24 hours by novel Covid-19 as the number of positive cases increased to 359,032. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 7,160.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,128 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh was at the top among all other provinces in terms of cases of Covid-19 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

