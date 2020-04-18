Sindh Chief Minister urges PMA to prepare SOPs for clinics, tele-medicine clinics

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to work out standard operating procedures (SOPs) for clinics and suggest ways and means to launch tele-medicine clinics so that patients of other diseases could be provided medical treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to work out standard operating procedures (SOPs) for clinics and suggest ways and means to launch tele-medicine clinics so that patients of other diseases could be provided medical treatment.

This he said on Saturday while talking to PMA's delegation here at CM's House, said a statement.

The delegation members were Dr Qaisar Sajad, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Sharif Hashmi and Dr Qhafoor Shoro.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, CM Focal Person Najam Shah and Adl. Secretary Health Fayaz Abbasi also attended the meeting.

The delegation members suggested the chief minister to totally separate coronavirus patients from regular hospitals, including Tertiary Care centers so that regular patients could be attended there.

They also said that PGs should be inducted at the COVID-19 centers after giving their proper training of COVID-19 management and treatment trainings. This would help over come the shortage of professionals, the PMA suggested.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azra said that there were 45,000 PGs and the health department wanted to start their online training.

She urged the PMA to help the government in overcoming the shortage of medical and para-medical staff.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was establishing Isolation centers and field hospitals all over Sindh and the facilities would be almost out of city. "We are using our newly constructed health and education department buildings and will utilize open grounds by installing marquees there.

The chief minister pointed out that there were four categories of the Coronavirus patients. Those who came by air, pilgrims from Iran, people of Tabligh-e- Jamaat and local transmission. "We succeeded in isolating pilgrims at Sukkur and people of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in different districts, therefore virus could not spread from them," he said and added "yes, it spread from those who came by air and went unchecked and spread the virus and now we are facing spread of virus in slums and katchiabadies," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the PMA to talk to their counterparts in other provinces and share Sindh's experience with them and their experience, issues and problems with the Sindh government so that we could learn from our shortcomings.