Sindh Chief Minister vows to complete ongoing development schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh Government was committed to complete the on-going development schemes while new schemes would also be launched in the next financial year. This he said while presiding three different meetings here on Friday at CM House to review on-going district development portfolio of Matiari, T.M.Khan and Tando Allahyar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Syed Nasir Shah, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D M, Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Irrigation Saeed Mangnijo, Secretary Works Imran Soomro, Secretary Colleges Rafiq Buriro, Secretary School Education Khalid Hyder Shah, Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad division, all MNAs, MPAs and other elected representatives of concerned districts. As many as 48 schemes of Rs 1.6 billion are in progress at Matiari district for that the finance department has released Rs 929.6 million means 58 per cent of the total allocation and the utilization is Rs 593.5 million which is 64 per cent of the releases.

There are 13 schemes of Rs 166.5 million against which 96 per cent of the funds have been released, therefore the chief minister has directed the concerned department to complete them by the end of current financial year. The Auqaf department has started different schemes in Matiari district include three schemes of culture at Rs 23.7 million, school education Rs 312.1 million, college education Rs 17 million, university and board Rs 150 million, health Rs 40 million, home Rs 15 million, Information Rs 3.

43 million, Irrigation five schemes at Rs 237.8 million, law two schemes at Rs 27.64 million, lining of main canals at Rs 134.1 million.

Local government has two schemes at Rs 84.4 million and both are of roads, minorities one scheme at Rs 2 million, PHE seven schemes at Rs 184.1 million, rural development one scheme at Rs 10 million, Sports one scheme at Rs 20.7 million and Works & Service dept 12 schemes at Rs 290 million. Tando Mohammad Khan District has 45 schemes at Rs 1.1 billion against which the government has released Rs 677.4 million which is 59 per cent of the allocation while the utilization is Rs 441.2 million which is 65 per cent of the releases. In the districts 13 schemes at Rs 134.4 million would be completed by the end of June 2020 while seven others schemes at Rs 209.1 million would be completed within next three months. The school education dept has launched eight schemes, Home two, Irrigation four, Local government 11, PHE six and Works dept eight. Tando Allahyar has 42 schemes at Rs 1.7 billion against which the government has released Rs 1.2 billion that is 71 per cent of the allocation and utilization is Rs 1.02 billion which comes to 84 per cent of the releases.

The meeting was told that five on-going district specific schemes at Rs 271.2 million would be completed by the end of 2019-20.

The chief minister directed different department to complete 12 schemes worth of 119.1 million for which the government has released 91 per cent funds of the allocated amount. The school education has launched six schemes in Tando Allahyar include local government, PHE seven and works and services 15 schemes.