Sindh Chief Secretary directs to enforce Muharram code of conduct across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed the district administrations and law enforcement agencies to make strict security measures for implementation of a code of conduct during Muharram-ul-haram to maintain peace and inter-faith harmony during the month.

He said this in a high-level meeting on the law and order and the security situation in Sindh during Muharram-ul-haram, said a statement.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shehlwani, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Haroon Ahmed and other also attended the meeting.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and all deputy commissioners and DIGs and SSPs of Karachi while other divisional commissioners and DIGs also participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting offered fateha for the late DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiqullah who was martyred during the operation to recover Sindhi folk singer Jigar Jalal in Shikarpur.

Dr. Syed Syed Kaleem Imam and the Commissioner Karachi briefed the meeting about security arrangements and administrative measures respectively.

The IG Sindh said that there were 2015 Imambargahs in Sindh including 342 in Karachi, 590 in Hyderabad, 138 in Mirpurkhas,107 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 in Sukkur and 464 in Larkana divisions.

Sindh government would provide complete security to every Muharram procession by deploying over 71000 policemen in addition to some 8,000 Rangers across the province, he said.

The Commissioner Karachi said that he held separate meetings with the authorities of K-Electric and Water Board and he had directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water during the Muharram-ul-haram.

All divisional Commissioners and DIGs have also informed the meeting about the arrangements being made for Muharram-ul-haram.

The CS Sindh also directed the DCs to ensure repair/patch work of roads, lift debris and solid waste and also removal other obstructions from areas which have been designated as routes of processions and Majalis.

The CS also directed the divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to establish control rooms by deputing focal persons of all civic agencies including KE, KW&SB, WASA, HESCO, SEPCO, SSWMB and health department GoS.

He also directed the Home Department and concerned commissioners to install extra CCTV cameras at the routes of processions.

The CS Sindh had directed the officers concerned to advertise the alternative traffic routes for the awareness of general public.