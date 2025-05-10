Open Menu

Sindh Chief Secretary Directs To Hoist National Flags On All Government Buildings

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary directs to hoist national flags on all Government buildings

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Chief Secretary of Sindh Government has issued directives for the immediate hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings, offices and official residences to mark the historical victory of Pakistan armed forces against Indian aggression.

A formal letter in this regard was issued by the Secretary of the Information Department here Saturday.

