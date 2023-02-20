Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput reviews arrangement for cash disbursement under BISP

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday presided over an important meeting to review arrangements to provide cash subsidies to farmers here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday presided over an important meeting to review arrangements to provide cash subsidies to farmers here.

Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah participated in the meeting while Additional Secretary BISP Islamabad, all Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Sindh government will provide Rs 5,000 per acre in the form of seed to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-affected districts. "The registered growers will receive a message regarding cash disbursement through BISP" he added .

He said that a total amount of Rs 4.224 billion will be distributed among the farmers.

He further said that the amount of subsidy will be distributed among 185,928 farmers who have 12 and a half acres of land in Sindh. He directed all the commissioners to monitor the cash transfer process themselves.

Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Agriculture Department and BISP to complete the cash transfer arrangements this week so that the cash transfer can be ensured soon by submitting a report to the Sindh Chief Minister.

Director General Benazir Income Support Program Imtiaz Ali Shah said that this money will be given to farmers on 110 collection points in the province, including 7 points in Badin district, 4 in Jamshoro, 5 in Sujawal, 4 in Malir, 4 in Thatta. 4 in Dadu, 5 in Ghotki, 3 in Jacobabad, 7 in Kambar Shahdadkot, 3 in Kashmore, 9 in Khairpur, 4 in Larkana, 4 in Shikarpur, 5 in Sukkur, 4 in Hyderabad, 3 in Matiyri, 7 in Mirpur Khas, 5 in Naushahro Feroz, 6 in Sanghar, 10 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 3 in Tando Allahyar, 3 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 1 in Tharparkar and 4 collection points have been set up in Umarkot district of where this money will be provided to the registered farmers.

Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar said that the process of registration of growers has also been completed and the process of double verification will also be completed in 2 days.

The Chief Secretary Sindh said that the money has been provided by the government of Sindh, so any kind of irregularity will not be tolerated. He directed Commissioner to lodge FIR against persons involved in any kind of corruption and wrongdoing.