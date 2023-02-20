UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput Reviews Arrangement For Cash Disbursement Under BISP

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput reviews arrangement for cash disbursement under BISP

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday presided over an important meeting to review arrangements to provide cash subsidies to farmers here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday presided over an important meeting to review arrangements to provide cash subsidies to farmers here.

Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah participated in the meeting while Additional Secretary BISP Islamabad, all Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Sindh government will provide Rs 5,000 per acre in the form of seed to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-affected districts. "The registered growers will receive a message regarding cash disbursement through BISP" he added .

He said that a total amount of Rs 4.224 billion will be distributed among the farmers.

He further said that the amount of subsidy will be distributed among 185,928 farmers who have 12 and a half acres of land in Sindh. He directed all the commissioners to monitor the cash transfer process themselves.

Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Agriculture Department and BISP to complete the cash transfer arrangements this week so that the cash transfer can be ensured soon by submitting a report to the Sindh Chief Minister.

Director General Benazir Income Support Program Imtiaz Ali Shah said that this money will be given to farmers on 110 collection points in the province, including 7 points in Badin district, 4 in Jamshoro, 5 in Sujawal, 4 in Malir, 4 in Thatta. 4 in Dadu, 5 in Ghotki, 3 in Jacobabad, 7 in Kambar Shahdadkot, 3 in Kashmore, 9 in Khairpur, 4 in Larkana, 4 in Shikarpur, 5 in Sukkur, 4 in Hyderabad, 3 in Matiyri, 7 in Mirpur Khas, 5 in Naushahro Feroz, 6 in Sanghar, 10 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 3 in Tando Allahyar, 3 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 1 in Tharparkar and 4 collection points have been set up in Umarkot district of where this money will be provided to the registered farmers.

Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar said that the process of registration of growers has also been completed and the process of double verification will also be completed in 2 days.

The Chief Secretary Sindh said that the money has been provided by the government of Sindh, so any kind of irregularity will not be tolerated. He directed Commissioner to lodge FIR against persons involved in any kind of corruption and wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Islamabad Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Tharparkar Malir Sujawal Imtiaz Ali Money FIR All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

30 seconds ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.