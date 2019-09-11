UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Secretary Seeks Timely Disposal Of Public Complaints

Wed 11th September 2019

Sindh Chief Secretary seeks timely disposal of public complaints

Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the administrative secretaries, of the provincial government, to ensure timely and appropriate disposal of public complaints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the administrative secretaries, of the provincial government, to ensure timely and appropriate disposal of public complaints.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday to review the "Citizen Portal," Shah said he was fully cognizant of the fact that complainants are being lodged by the people from all walks of life and that their grievances are largely genuine that needed to be efficiently resolved.

The Chief Secretary particularly urged the divisional commissioners of the province to look into the complaint forwarded by the people through Chief Secretary office and to acquire relevant response from the concerned deputy commissioners, with detailed reports, for onward transmission to the concerned quarters.

During the meeting, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was informed that around 24,238 public complaints were entertained and disposed off during past two months.

Of these 9845 were said to be pertaining to local government, 5240 about Sindh Police, 2304 related to education and 1505 linked to health department, while there were also 5248 complaints that were duly handled by the office of Karachi Commissioner.

Sindh Chief Secretary also advised the concerned officials present on the occasion to follow the Sindh Performance Management System and that weekly meeting be held to review the same.

