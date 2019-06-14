Sindh chief secretary served show cause notice

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday ordered to issue a show-cause notice to chief secretary Sindh province for not producing Abdul Ghani Majeed, currently in Karachi jail, in compliance of court orders

During this day hearing, NAB officials also informed the court that requests of three accused Kiran Iman, Noreen Sultan and Aqeel Shah to become approver, had not been accepted so far. However, the department had approached Ministry of Interior for issuance of red warrants against two accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir.

The NAB also produced former president Asif Zardari before the trial court.

However, Faryal Talpur didn't appear before the court.

The judge expressed displeasure over non-production of Abdul Ghani Majeed despite of court orders. The judge ordered to issue a show cause notice to chief secretary Sindh regarding the matter.

The court also ordered to provide copies of references to the accused personsand adjourned hearing of the case till June 27.