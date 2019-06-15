UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Secretary Served Show Cause Notice

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Sindh chief secretary served show cause notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday ordered to issue a show-cause notice to chief secretary Sindh province for not producing Abdul Ghani Majeed, currently in Karachi jail, in compliance of court orders.

During this day hearing, NAB officials also informed the court that requests of three accused Kiran Iman, Noreen Sultan and Aqeel Shah to become approver, had not been accepted so far. However, the department had approached Ministry of Interior for issuance of red warrants against two accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir.

The NAB also produced former president Asif Zardari before the trial court.

However, Faryal Talpur didn't appear before the court.

The judge expressed displeasure over non-production of Abdul Ghani Majeed despite of court orders. The judge ordered to issue a show cause notice to chief secretary Sindh regarding the matter.

The court also ordered to provide copies of references to the accused personsand adjourned hearing of the case till June 27.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Jail Nasir June Court

Recent Stories

Russia Records 10 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader says divisive extradition law wil ..

2 minutes ago

Excise and Narcotics Control Squad (ENCS) recover ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture sector largely ignored in PML-N 10 yea ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket w ..

13 minutes ago

Two brothers die in road accident in Multan

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.