KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the government was working to allow establishment of campuses in the education City to the universities having ranking of national and international stature.

He said this while presiding over the first meeting of the Executive Management Council (EMC) of the Education City here on Monday at Sindh Secretariat, said a statement on Monday.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken for initiating uplift work of the Education City.

Mumtaz said that the Education City spreads over 9,000 acres, adding that Rs13 billion funds will be utilised for the development of the Education City and for which sufficient funds had also been allocated in Sindh Budget 2019-20 for initiating development work.

Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi informed the meeting that eminent institutions which had so far applied for setting up their campuses in the project included the NED University, Aga Khan University Hospital, IBA Karachi, Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT), SZABIST and others, and few of them have already been allotted lands.

The meeting granted permission to start infrastructure development of first phase as per approved master plan, which is planned to be completed in next five years with an approximate cost of Rs 13.9 billion.

The meeting also approved the establishment of effective Project Implementation Unit (PIU) and for the PIU hiring will also be done through reputed Testing Service.

The meeting in detail discussed various issues including the utiliszation of funds and the policy for the allotment of land in the Education City.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani, Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary Universities and Board.

Representatives of Aga Khan University Hospital, Ziauddin University and Indus Valley school of Art & Architecture also attended the meeting.