UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Reviews Steps For Initiating Education City's Uplift Work

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah reviews steps for initiating Education City's uplift work

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the government was working to allow establishment of campuses in the Education City to the universities having ranking of national and international stature

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the government was working to allow establishment of campuses in the education City to the universities having ranking of national and international stature.

He said this while presiding over the first meeting of the Executive Management Council (EMC) of the Education City here on Monday at Sindh Secretariat, said a statement on Monday.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken for initiating uplift work of the Education City.

Mumtaz said that the Education City spreads over 9,000 acres, adding that Rs13 billion funds will be utilised for the development of the Education City and for which sufficient funds had also been allocated in Sindh Budget 2019-20 for initiating development work.

Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi informed the meeting that eminent institutions which had so far applied for setting up their campuses in the project included the NED University, Aga Khan University Hospital, IBA Karachi, Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT), SZABIST and others, and few of them have already been allotted lands.

The meeting granted permission to start infrastructure development of first phase as per approved master plan, which is planned to be completed in next five years with an approximate cost of Rs 13.9 billion.

The meeting also approved the establishment of effective Project Implementation Unit (PIU) and for the PIU hiring will also be done through reputed Testing Service.

The meeting in detail discussed various issues including the utiliszation of funds and the policy for the allotment of land in the Education City.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani, Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary Universities and Board.

Representatives of Aga Khan University Hospital, Ziauddin University and Indus Valley school of Art & Architecture also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Budget Government Institute Of Business Administration (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PACE Has Not Yet Received Documents for Accreditat ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Secretary for Science and Technology (S&T) plays v ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 5 People Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Ai ..

4 minutes ago

Practice, matches, press conferences and media shu ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai soars to number eight amongst global financi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.