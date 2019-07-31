UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Secretary Visits Offices Of Ombudsman For Women Harassment

Sindh Chief Secretary visits offices of Ombudsman for Women Harassment

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday visited the offices of provincial ombudsman for Harassment of Women at Workplace here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday visited the offices of provincial ombudsman for Harassment of Women at Workplace here.

He was welcomed by Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) Shahnawaz Tariq and other officials, said a statement.

The CS was apprised that the Ombudsman institution takes legal action against those who harass the working women at their workplaces.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was informed that during the last two years, the Ombudsman dealt 388 cases about women harassment, of those 350 had been disposed of while 38 are pending.

It was also told that as many as 1185 public sector institutes and 1734 private entrepreneurs are on board.

The punishment of removal from services/retirement, stoppage of increment and penalty is imposed under the rules and law.

The cases are registered and examined transparently, while seminars and workshops are organised in all divisions for creation of awareness about the office of Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman informed that the establishment of regional offices would also be undertaken to ensure accessibility to the complainants at the nearest places, who may launch complaints by post, telephone, fax and/or Whatsapp.

