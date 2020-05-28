Sindh chief secy constitutes committee to probe issuance of domicile to non-residents

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh chief secretary has constituted a committee to probe into the complaints and reports received at various forums regarding issuance of domicile certificates to the non-residents of the districts or province.

Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh, Qazi Shahid Pervez would be the chairman of the committee while Secretary SGA&CD Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnego and Board of Revenue Sindh Deputy Director (PRC) Nazir Ahmed Qureshi would be members of the committee, said a statement on Wednesday.

The committee is tasked to inspect and scrutinize the record of domicile certificates issued in various districts of the province of Sindh.

It would also inquire into the complaints and reports, identify the domicile certificates issued to non-residents of the district, fix responsibility and give its clear recommendations for further action as per law and rules.

The committee would give its initial report regarding districts highlighted in the complaints and reports within seven days.