Sindh CM administers OPV to a six month old girl child

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Monday administered oral polio vaccine to a six month girl child at a private healthcare facility in UC Four, Gadap Town, one of the difficult areas of the provincial capital in terms of polio virus.

The week long campaign to continue till December 22 aims at immunization of nine million under five children of the province including 2.3 million from Karachi only.

Keeping in view the intensity of situation with some 16 children registered to be affected by the polio in the province, in the current year and situation often attributed to instance of refusals on part of parents, the Sindh Government has adopted series of steps to make the exercise meaningful.

In this context instead of any formal inaugural ceremony the provincial government has ensured presence of ministers at different remote areas so as to create the much needed sense of ownership among the masses.

Sindh Chief Minister, who had taken many with a pleasant surprise with his presence in the Gadap Town, a distant area of Karachi inhabited by people from different parts of the country, urged people to trust him and all those at helm of affairs.

"I am here to assure that the polio vaccine is absolutely safe and must tell you that my own children too were given the same over the years," he said emphasizing efficacy of these.

"It is absolutely safe," he reiterated mentioning that he his presence in Gadap Town reflected his concerns about problems faced here viz-a-viz polio vaccination.

"We know there is the issue of cross mobility in the area yet can not absolve ourselves of the responsibility we owe to the children of our country who are thus very much our own children," said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Reiterating that the challenge of polio eradication is a collective responsibility, he said his colleagues, including cabinet members, MPAs/MPAs and public representatives are also actively involved to ensure that needed political will is duly reflected.

Refusing to answers raised by news reporters about other issues, he said the day and the week needed to be dedicated to polio eradication campaign for which media must also contribute as an efficient and active partner.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ensured his presence at the Soldier Bazar Maternity Home and Child Care Centre.

On the occasion he said the efforts to eliminate polio virus from the country was initiated by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and that despite series of challenges the provincial government has put in all its efforts to counter the instances of refusals and the issue of missing children.

"We are absolutely committed to the cause and are actively engaged in strengthening cordiality and sense of trust among all stakeholders to achieve the objective," he said.

To a query, LB Minister for Sindh said a multi-pronged approach has been adopted to develop confidence of the parents and communities on the vaccines being administered to our children.

It would be pertinent to mention that of the 16 cases reported from Sindh in the prevalent year six pertained to Karachi, two each from Hyderabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and one each from Shaheed Benazirabad and Sajawal.

During the week long campaign being conducted by Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EmoC), Sindh, teams of vaccinators are also giving Vitamin A to children from six months to five years so as to further boost their immunity.

Some 60,000 front line workers, including 14000 in Karachi only, are participating in the campaign and the latter is also being provided security cover by more than 5000 law enforcers.

Besides door to door vaccination OPV and Vitamin A capsules are also available at all fixed EPI centres of Sindh besides at many of the private facilities.

Pakistan Paediatric Association and Pakistan Medical Association have also offered their support and needed assistance to the government for the cause.