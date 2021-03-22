UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Advisor Assures HCSTSI President To Resolve Environment Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has assured to resolve the environment issues being faced by Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has assured to resolve the environment issues being faced by Hyderabad.

The Advisor held out such assurance during meeting with the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi here at Commissioner office on Monday.

The HCSTI President drew his attention towards health and sanitation condition, improper sewerage system, non availability of water treatment plants, traffic jam as well as deteriorating civic infrastructure of Hyderabad.

About traffic jam, he informed the advisor that around 45 auto rickshaws are on roads against the capacity of five thousand which causing severe traffic jam.

The Advisor heard the grievances and the recommendations of HCSTSI President and assured that all out efforts would be made to resolve the issues and provide pollution free atmosphere to the citizens of Hyderabad.

