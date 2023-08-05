Sindh CM Advisor breaks ground for constructing new building for 1122 service in Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The establishment of the emergency service 1122 station in Distt Badin is a milestone achievement and indicates the commitment of the Sindh government to combat disasters to ensure safer and risk-free living for inhabitants in the whole province.

This was stated by Advisor to CM Sindh for Relief and Rehabilitation Haji Rasul Bux Chandio while performing the groundbreaking for the construction of the new building to house the 1122 service in its new premises in Badin.

He said that the provision of this service to a far-flung area like Badin was proof enough that the Sindh government was serious about achieving that goal, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

The advisor said that the ambulance service is already operating in 29 districts of Sindh while the emergency service for accidents, building collapse and fire is being provided at six divisional headquarters along with the ambulance service.

While appreciating the role of Rescue Service, the advisor said that it has always stood the test of time in providing medical and emergency service in a very efficient manner.

He informed that sixteen satellite stations would also be established on motorways and highways to handle emergency situations and every station would be located at a distance of fifty kilometers.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh Pir Noor Ullah Qureshi also spoke on the occasion and said that the health service provided in Sindh was unmatchable.

Earlier welcoming the advisor, the Director of 1122 Rescue Service Dr Abid Jalal highlighted the objectives of the Service and said that it has helped in saving the lives of people.

He informed that thirteen more districts would be added for providing Rescue Services to implement the broad vision of the provincial government to provide a safer life.

The service station at Badin would have an estimated cost of Rs 250 million and be completed in one year.

The Badin Station is already operational with five ambulance vehicles along with the staffers and after the completion of new premises, the emergency rescue service would also be provided, he added.

The ambulance service would be available to all the inhabitants free of cost and immediately cater to the caller without any delay.