Sindh CM, Aijaz Jakhrani Call On Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and his brother Khalid Jakhrani called on Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House.

The CM briefed the party Chairman on the ongoing rehabilitation process in the flood-affected areas and the development projects across the province. Whereas, Jakhrani briefed the FM about the reforms in his department.

