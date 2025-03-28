Sindh CM announces amnesty for prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to grant amnesty to convicted prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Sindh Chief Minister approved a 120-day grace period for convicted prisoners.

The amnesty granted will benefit 820 prisoners. This amnesty will not apply to prisoners involved in anti-state activities.

The amnesty will also not apply to prisoners sentenced to death, murder, espionage, terrorism, rape and robbery.