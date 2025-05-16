Sindh CM Announces Compensation For Martyrs, Injured During Indian Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday revealed that seven individuals from Sindh were martyred during the Indian attack, including six personnel of the Pakistan Air Force in Bolari and one civilian, Mukhtiar Leghari, in Ghotki, for whom he announced compensation of Rs. 10 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs. 1 million for injured individuals.
He made these statements while talking to the media just after performing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the New Sindh Secretariat to mark Pakistan’s National Day of Gratitude as a result of the country’s successful retaliation against Indian aggression.
While delivering a powerful and patriotic address at a flag-hoisting ceremony, the Chief Minister praised the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that “defending the homeland is every Pakistani’s foremost duty” and that the nation is proud of its brave sons who gave a befitting response to Indian aggression.
He paid tribute to the martyrs and commended the public’s unwavering spirit of patriotism.
Shah affirmed that Sindh’s youth remain at the forefront of national defence and that the people of Sindh are fully aware of enemy conspiracies and stand united in the face of threats. He reiterated that the Sindh government stands firmly with the nation's defenders on all fronts.
To a question, the Chief Minister said that the ceremony was part of a nationwide observance announced by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
He added that he would later visit the Martyrs’ Monument in Malir Cantonment and attend a special session at the Sindh Assembly focused on national unity and Pakistan’s historic victory.
On budget preparations, he stated that the upcoming provincial budget is being formulated under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, with a focus on clean water, drainage, solar energy, education, health, and rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure.
He emphasised that efforts are underway to finalise a people-friendly budget despite IMF constraints.
