Sindh CM Announces Lockdown Across The Province For Next 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sindh CM announces lockdown across the province for next 15 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali here on Sunday announced a lockdown across the province from midnight to next 15 days as an attempt to contain spread of coronavirus among the people.

In a video message this evening he said the decision has been taken to protect people against their growing vulnerability to the disease that transfers from one person to another.

"It was therefore extremely important to minimize public interaction for their very well being and that of their children and elderly members of their families," elaborated the Sindh CM.

During the 15 day lockdown all offices and public places would remain closed, with the exception of medical stores, groceries and banks, the latter has been directed to function with essential staff only.

ATMs would, however, remain operational while people would be allowed to do their groceries once in two days' time and shall be required to carry their NICs with them during the exercise.

People who have to necessarily come out of their homes, due to their particular nature of job or because of any emergency situation, are expected to commute via private vehicle, accommodating no more than two people at a time.

The Chief Minister said these tough decisions have been taken after extensive consultation with different stakeholders, including leaders from different political parties.

Syed Murad Shah assured that due care would be taken to meet the needs of daily wage earners and also those with limited source of income.

