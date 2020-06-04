UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Appears Before NAB In Fake Accounts Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:32 PM

Sindh CM appears before NAB in fake accounts case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was summoned by the NAB team for the second time as previously he refused to appear before it.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before the investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in a case regarding multi-billion fake bank accounts scam and embezzlement in a solar light project here on Thursday.

NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Kamran summoned the Sindh Chief Minister in solar lights case and fake accounts case.

The Chief Minister appeared before the investigating team which asked him questions. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. It was the second time that he was summoned by the NAB officials in these cases as earlier he was summoned on September 17, 2019 but he refused to appear before it. The Principal Secretary of the Sindh Chief Minister was handed over the questionnaire to respond.

Before it, he appeared before NAB team in fake accounts case on March 25, 2019.

