Sindh CM appoints Khanji Harejan as Dean Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has ap­pointed Khanji Harejan as Dean Faculty of Mechanical,Process and Art Engineering Mehran University of Engineering and TechnologyJamshoro.

According to the details Khanji Harejan has been appointed Dean Faculty of Mechanical Process and Art Engineering of the same university for a period of more three years.