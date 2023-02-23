The Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) has decided to include 674 more names in the list of locally displaced people (LDP) of the anti-encroachment drive launched along three Nullas, speed up work on Malir Expressway and K-IV, completion of Civil works of Gujar nullah by removing all their bottlenecks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) has decided to include 674 more names in the list of locally displaced people (LDP) of the anti-encroachment drive launched along three Nullas, speed up work on Malir Expressway and K-IV, completion of Civil works of Gujar nullah by removing all their bottlenecks.

The 10th meeting of the Committee was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here Thursday which was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, DG NLC Maj Gen Farukh Shahzad, provincial secretaries, Wapda, FWO, and concerned officers. Joint Secretary Planning Commission Tasaduq attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that Malir Expressway would be an access-controlled facility with a starting point on the right bank of Malir River between Jam Sadiq Bridge and Korangi Crossing Causeway and traveling along the Mali River up to the existing Link Road between N5 and M9.

The Project, launched for over Rs 27 billion, was expected to provide a new southern route and facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy commercial traffic of the port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, and other such areas going toward upcountry through the National and Superhighways. The project was expected to reduce the commuting time from Jam Sadia bridge to the Superhighway (M9) to only 25 minutes.

The Project will be one of the most strategic economic corridors of the city providing connectivity to Education City, DHA City, and Bahria Town on the Superhighway. The Project will be a 3x3 lane dualized expressway with a total length of 38.75 km. The Expressway will have 6 interchanges and 5 weighbridges.

An issue was raised under which lifting of material from the Military Riverbed was not allowed which was hampering the progress of the project. At this, the Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Babar Iftikhar directed his team to resolve the matter. He added that the project was important and should be completed without any issues.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon gave a detailed briefing on the anti-encroachment drive along the three Nullas, Mehmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi. He said that Due to Slip Lane, additional cutting, dangerous buildings, and public grievances, the number of Locally Displaced Persons (LDPs) has increased from 6258 to 6932 which showed a difference of 674 LDPs for paying the rental support payment.

The Commissioner also said that around 200 cases of `change of person' due to death, and blockage of CNIC were also pending with the concerned deputy commissioners.

The chief minister approved the additional 674 LDPs and change of name or payment of rental support.

The FWO Brigadier briefing the meeting said that dredging, construction of retaining wall sewer Truck, RCC conduit, road works, and other similar works have been completed by over 80 percent. He added that the remaining works would be completed for which the government has to release the required and remaining funds of around Rs 2 billion.

The CM said that he would talk to the federal government to release the required funds so that all the work could be completed before the monsoon season. The CM also directed the Local Government Department to make cleaning of main nullas a regular feature.

Project Director, Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply WAPDA Amir Mughal told the meeting that the works being carried out by WAPDA include the construction of an Intake Structure for 650 MGD at Keenjhar Lake, establishment of a Gravity Channel of 650 MGD to Keenjhar Pumping Complex, the establishment of Keenjhar Pumping Complex with the installation of two Pumping Stations, each one of 130 MGD, development of pressurized Pipeline Conveyance with all Appurtenant Structures (260 MGD) and three Reservoirs and Filtration Plants.

The meeting was told that the overall progress of the project was 10 percent at this the CM said that they have to achieve 21 percent progress so far for which he directed the PD to speed up the works.

It was pointed out that Rs23.1 billion were released for the ongoing K-IV works which have been utilized and now Rs45 billion more were required to meet the ongoing expenditures. At this, the CM said that he would request the federal government to release the funds so that the pace of the project could be continued.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah said that the provincial government was responsible for developing the distribution/augmentation System, making power supply arrangements (50 MW), and resolving land acquisition / Clearance of Right Of Way (ROW). He said that the Energy Department would establish a transmission line for the supply of 50 MW power to the pumping Complex and the chief minister has already approved getting a power supply from HESCO. Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput told the meeting that he has given clear instructions to the concerned deputy commissioners to resolve the land acquisition issues and report to him.

Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi told the meeting that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) managed the water requirements of the entire city through different sources. He added that Keenjhar Lake was one of the major sources from which about 1200 cusecs of water was supplied to Karachi through Keenjhar Gujjo Canal, whereas as per the 1991 accord, the share of Karachi is only 600 cusecs.

It was pointed out that the Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper off-taking from the right side of Kotri Barrage Head was the main feeding source of Keenjhar Lake. This feeder is 38 miles in length with a design discharge of 9100 cusecs.

Secretary Irrigation said that currently, Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper carried 7700 cusecs against its design discharge of 9100 cusecs.

The Government of Sindh in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, has launched a new project K-IV for an additional discharge of 1200, the secretary of Irrigation said that he has prepared a scheme for the lining of KB Feeder that has been cleared by PDWP, and sent to CDWP for further action. At this, the CM said that he would talk to federal minister Ahsan Iqbal for its approval.