Sindh CM approves scholarships for palestinian students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has approved scholarships for Palestinian students enrolled in public universities in the province.

Jutice (R) Maqbool Baqar said in a statement that the amount of scholarship will be transferred to the accounts of students by Dec 1.

Earlier, the provincial government had waived tuition fees and hostel charges for Palestinian students.