Sindh CM Arrives In Sukkur To Lead Door-to-door Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah kicked off his visit to Sukkur with a door-to-door campaign to eradicate polio here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, including Syed Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and others, the chief minister personally knocked on doors in Union Council New Sukkur, urging parents to administer polio drops to their children.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, Syed Murad Ali Shah told parents, "Polio drops ensure a healthy future by saving your children from becoming disabled." He acknowledged the hesitation of some parents and reassured them, "I have knocked on your door due to your hesitation.

You should administer polio drops to your children," said chief minister Sindh.

The chief minister administered polio drops to children himself, demonstrating his commitment to eradicating the disease. "We are a great nation, and we have pledged to eradicate polio and walk side by side with the world," he declared.

Shah expressed his appreciation for the hard work of his polio teams, saying, "Today, I am in the field with my polio teams. I salute their hard work by joining the two-door campaign."

The chief minister's efforts to eradicate polio in Sindh reflect the government's dedication to improving public health and well-being in the province.

