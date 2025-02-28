Open Menu

Sindh CM Attends Chehlum Of Hassan Bajari, Reviews Healthcare Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Sindh CM attends chehlum of Hassan Bajari, reviews healthcare facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited UC Bajara near Sehwan on Friday, where he attended the chehlum ceremony for the late Muhammad Hassan Bajaria, the father of his private secretary Muhammad Saleem Bajaria. He prayed for the departed soul and forgiveness.

On this occasion, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Tarique Razaque Dharijo, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghaznfar Ali Qadri, SSP Zafar Siddique Chhanga, local dignitaries and a large number of people attended.

Later, CM visited the PPHI hospital and reviewed essential medicines and other matters. During this visit, PPHI District Manager Zakir Hussain Samo briefed the chief minister about the PPHI hospitals in Sehwan Tehsil. He informed that, in addition to the normal OPD, over 50 delivery cases and emergency treatments, along with other diseases, were being effectively managed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the work of PPHI and also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for his work during the district’s polio campaign.

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

7 minutes ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

37 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

52 minutes ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

52 minutes ago
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

1 hour ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

2 hours ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan