Sindh CM Attends Chehlum Of Hassan Bajari, Reviews Healthcare Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited UC Bajara near Sehwan on Friday, where he attended the chehlum ceremony for the late Muhammad Hassan Bajaria, the father of his private secretary Muhammad Saleem Bajaria. He prayed for the departed soul and forgiveness.
On this occasion, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Tarique Razaque Dharijo, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghaznfar Ali Qadri, SSP Zafar Siddique Chhanga, local dignitaries and a large number of people attended.
Later, CM visited the PPHI hospital and reviewed essential medicines and other matters. During this visit, PPHI District Manager Zakir Hussain Samo briefed the chief minister about the PPHI hospitals in Sehwan Tehsil. He informed that, in addition to the normal OPD, over 50 delivery cases and emergency treatments, along with other diseases, were being effectively managed.
Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the work of PPHI and also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for his work during the district’s polio campaign.
Recent Stories
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Saif administers oath to office bearers of SPC2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Industrial Trading Estate to waive non-utilization fee on plots in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM attends chehlum of Hassan Bajari, reviews healthcare facilities2 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam condemns Akora Khattak blast12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews progress on development projects12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack22 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized22 minutes ago
-
Punjab wants promoting health tourism with Turkiye: minister22 minutes ago
-
Syedaal condemns Akora Khattak suicide attack22 minutes ago
-
Excise Department honours female staff over outstanding performance22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar22 minutes ago