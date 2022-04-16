UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Attends Funeral Of Great Social Worker Bilquis Edhi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Sindh CM attends funeral of great social worker Bilquis Edhi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Saturday attended the funeral prayer of great social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi at Memon Masjid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Saturday attended the funeral prayer of great social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi at Memon Masjid.

The provincial government on Friday issued an official obituary on the said demise of Bilquis Edhi. The government issued a notification which reads as "Government of Sindh shares the grief and expresses its heartfelt condolences on the said demise of the most active philanthropist and Co-Chair of Edhi Foundation, Msr Bilquis Bano Edhi, the widow of renowned philanthropist Mr Abdul Sattar Edhi (Late).

The Sindh government issued another notification to announce one day mourning on 16th April, 2022 throughout the province of Sindh.

The Chief Minister visited Edhi Center when the body of Bilquis Edhi was shifted there and offered condolences with her son Faisal Edhi.

Sindh Chief Minister paying rich tribute to Bilquis Edhi, said that her services for humanity would be written in golden words on the annals of history. She played a motherly role in nurturing unwanted babies, shelterless women and children. "May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace," he prayed for her.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Abdul Sattar Edhi April May Women Murad Ali Shah Gold Prayer Mosque Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

8 minutes ago
 Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arri ..

Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals by Train

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of ..

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

29 minutes ago
 AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA se ..

AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA session for new PM election

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.