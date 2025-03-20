Open Menu

Sindh CM, Australian HC Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sindh CM, Australian HC discuss bilateral cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, who called on him here at the CM House on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the CM invited Australian investors to explore opportunities in Sindh’s agricultural sector, emphasising the provincial government’s commitment to agricultural development and technological advancement. High Commissioner Hawkins highlighted Australia’s collaboration with Mehran University on research related to crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

The chief minister said that his government has a successful public-private partnerships model. He said that Shahrah-e-Bhutto had been constructed in Karachi, and by the end of this year, it would be opened for traffic completely.

He disclosed his plan to connect it [Shahrah-e-Bhutto] with the port, which would provide direct access from the port to the motorway, thereby easing traffic congestion.

Discussing Karachi’s potential as a main investment hub, Murad Shah encouraged foreign investors to consider the opportunities available in the city. The High Commissioner Hawkins, reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to collaborating with Sindh in the health sector.

The two leaders also discussed projects focused on maternal and child health-care, as well as initiatives to enhance immunisation efforts in the province. This meeting marked another step toward strengthening cooperation between Sindh and Australia across various sectors.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

1 hour ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

1 hour ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

1 hour ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

5 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan