Sindh CM Calls For Constitutional Protection Of 1991 Water Accord

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Sindh CM calls for constitutional protection of 1991 water accord

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called for constitutional protection of the 1991 Water Accord, emphasising that the provincial government will never compromise on Sindh's water share.

“The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demands constitutional protection for the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, despite its shortcomings, to ensure its implementation in true letter and spirit.”

This he said while replying to a question during a media talk at the World Children’s Day celebrations at Nissan-e-Pakistan. CM Shah said,

The chief minister clearly said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would never compromise on Sindh's water rights. He reiterated the party's longstanding opposition to the Kalabagh Dam, a position that dates back to the time of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who staged a historic sit-in at Kamo Shaheed in district Ghotki.

Talking about the party’s role as the representative of Sindh, Mr Shah said, “The PPP is the true voice of Sindh, and we will not allow a single drop of Sindh’s water to be taken away.

” His remarks underscore the province’s consistent resistance to projects perceived as harmful to its water rights.

The CM emphasised the necessity for full implementation of the 1991 Water Accord and urged that it be granted constitutional protection to safeguard Sindh’s water rights.

He also pointed out the PPP's significant position in the province, saying that it [PPP] holds a two-thirds majority in the Sindh Assembly and represents over 70 per cent of the province’s population.

The Chief Minister concluded by expressing that the people of Sindh have faith in the PPP, not only because we serve them but also because we protect their rights.” He reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring equitable water distribution and protecting the interests of the province.

