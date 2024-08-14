Sindh CM calls for unity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the nation to remain united and resilient in the face of current challenges, emphasizing the need to counter divisive forces that are spreading hatred in society.

Speaking at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to steer the country out of its crisis.

During the media briefing, Shah congratulated the nation on the upcoming Independence Day, acknowledging the resilience of Pakistan’s youth and citizens. He cited the response to the 2022 floods as evidence of the province’s determination, noting that despite expectations of prolonged flooding, the people quickly drained the water, prepared their lands, and cultivated wheat.

Reflecting on Pakistan's history, Shah expressed confidence that the nation would overcome its current challenges, just as it has in the past.

He stressed the importance of unity in achieving economic growth, development, and improvements in education and healthcare.

Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police and urged citizens to contribute to the nation's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He vowed to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and other officials, participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid. The event, attended by diplomats, civil society members, and school children, featured the laying of a floral wreath, a prayer, and interactions with the children, who enthusiastically celebrated Pakistan’s independence.