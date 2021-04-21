Sindh CM calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor at Sindh Governor House here on Wednesday.

They discussed on issues of mutual interests including law and order situation in the province and encouragement of collaborative relations for the development of the province as well improvement in the life of the people.

The Governor and Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province and decided to beef up steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Governor also discussed to enhance the capacity of police through professional training and to convert it into the public serving force.