UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh CM Calls On Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sindh CM calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor at Sindh Governor House here on Wednesday.

They discussed on issues of mutual interests including law and order situation in the province and encouragement of collaborative relations for the development of the province as well improvement in the life of the people.

The Governor and Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province and decided to beef up steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Governor also discussed to enhance the capacity of police through professional training and to convert it into the public serving force.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Governor Law And Order Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

28 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

2 hours ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

2 hours ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 hours ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.