Sindh CM celebrates scrapping of Cholistan canal project, calls for ending all protests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed jubilant party workers at the Old Terminal, declaring the cancellation of the controversial Cholistan Canal project a landmark victory for Sindh and a triumph of constitutional justice.

Speaking to a crowd gathered to welcome him after a crucial meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), Mr Shah explained that the project, which had been approved during the caretaker government, was rejected through a democratic and legal process.

Murad Shah emphasised that President Asif Zardari, the Federal government, the provincial government, and the people of Sindh would foil any nefarious designs from India. “We know how to defend our country, and anyone who looks at Pakistan with malice will be dealt with,” he asserted.

He congratulated the people of Sindh, stating, “Under the guidance of Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, our government vigorously contested the case for the rights of the people of Sindh in the CCI.” He added that the minutes of the CCI meeting had been released, which included the cancellation of the IRSA certification that had been issued for the availability of water for the Cholistan Canal during the caretaker government on January 17, 2024.

The CM also noted that the CCI meeting had annulled the ECNEC’s conditional approval of the Cholistan Canal from February 7, 2024, granted during the caretaker government. “It is on record that the provincial government challenged the IRSA certificate in June 2024, immediately after assuming office,” he said.

The chief minister stated that his government utilized constitutional methods to challenge the IRSA certificate in the CCI. “During this process, some miscreants attempted to mislead the public with forged documents and incited them against another province; therefore, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided to engage with the people.”

Mr Shah highlighted that Chairman Bilawal addressed significant rallies in Garhi Khuda Bux on April 4, in Hyderabad on April 18, and in Sukkur on April 25. These events attracted unprecedented crowds, where he articulated his position regarding new canal projects.

Leading his delegation, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called upon Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to stress that the canal projects were not in the country’s interest and needed to be scrapped immediately.

“No new canal was under construction; it only existed on paper, which the CCI meeting has now disregarded. Bilawal secured this agreement from the Prime Minister on April 24, for which a communique was subsequently issued from the PM Secretariat, despite some individuals demanding written confirmation with the Prime Minister's signature.”

Mr Shah challenged those individuals, questioning which canal project had been initiated with the Prime Minister’s signature. He pointed out that these were the same people who propagated against President Asif Ali Zardari, claiming he had approved the canal with his signature.

“Neither the president nor the prime minister signs projects.

Approval and disapproval come from certain forums, such as ECNEC and CCI; thus, the Sindh government challenged the IRSA certificate in the CCI.”

The Prime Minister scheduled a CCI meeting for May 2 to formalise the decision to scrap the canal projects. During this meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the CCI meeting should have been convened sooner. As a result, the meeting held on April 28 led to the project's rejection. “I thank Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for urgently calling the CCI meeting and making a fair decision. I also appreciate the chief ministers of all provinces and CCI members who supported the Sindh government’s viewpoint.”

The Chief Minister criticised detractors for neglecting the fact that the IRSA certification had been based on incorrect data and required cancellation. He pointed out that baseless propaganda against the President of Pakistan had led to confusion.

Furthermore, he noted that the temporary approval from ECNEC, granted just a day before the General Elections on January 7, 2024, was automatically withdrawn following the cancellation of the IRSA certification.

The CCI directed the Planning Division and IRSA that no projects would be undertaken unless all provinces were on board and a consensus was reached. “This is the success we have achieved for the people and by the people. I am grateful to Almighty Allah that all four provinces listened to our perspective and decided the matter based on justice and righteousness,” he stated.

Mr Shah revealed that he met with the President of Pakistan the day before, during which the President inquired about the upcoming CCI meeting, which he mentioned was scheduled for Friday.

The President commented that it was too late. “I told him that I am doing my best and asked for his help in convening the CCI meeting on April 28,” he said, assuring that the President had spoken to the Prime Minister, which led to the meeting being held on that date.

Mr Shah also expressed gratitude to everyone involved, including lawyers and activists, for their efforts. However, he noted a disagreement with those who caused inconvenience to the public during their protests.

Murad Shah stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto informed him that the people of Sindh believe in him because he is the grandson of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who sacrificed his life without ever bowing down, and the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who fought against the Kalabagh Dam project. He vowed to uphold their legacy of courage and the struggle for justice.

The cancellation of the canal project is a victory for the people of Pakistan, Murad Shah remarked. He lamented that after the issuance of the CCI minutes, all sit-ins had been called off except for the one at Babar Loi. “They claimed their bodies would be taken away if the notification regarding the scrapping of the canal project was not issued,” he quoted them as saying. He added that he did not allow their bodies to be taken, but instead brought forth the notification, urging them to honour their word and end their protest.