Sindh CM chairs Steering Committee meeting for PIMEC-2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee for the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) 2025.

The third edition of PIMEC will be held from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Center. A large number of international delegates from various countries are expected to participate, according to a briefing during the meeting.

Chief Minister emphasized that the success of PIMEC 2025 relies on the collaboration of the government, business community, and the public. He directed all relevant provincial departments to become fully active in preparation for the event.

Instructions were issued to Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Water board and Traffic Police for effective measures. He assigned specific tasks to improve traffic flow, sanitation, and infrastructure ahead of the event.

Addressing the Steering Committee meeting, Chief Minister said our goal is to establish Pakistan as a modern, influential, and leading maritime nation. “We stand united with a spirit of national cohesion, shared commitment, and strong determination, he added.”

He highlighted that PIMEC aligns with Pakistan’s goals for economic growth, national security, and global engagement, and will play a key role in promoting the vision of a Blue Economy.

“The Sindh government has always been at the forefront in promoting the Blue Economy,” said, adding that we are taking practical steps to unlock its full potential. Pakistan’s maritime sector is a valuable yet underutilized asset with vast potential for development.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project, which will connect Karachi Port to Jam Sadiq Bridge, aiming to revolutionize cargo and trade routes in Karachi.

“Shahrah-e-Bhutto is not just a road; it represents the Sindh government’s commitment to the maritime economy,” he remarked.

CM Shah recalled the success of PIMEC 2023, calling it a result of inter-institutional coordination, and vowed to make the 2025 edition even more impactful and globally recognized.

“PIMEC 2025 will enhance Pakistan’s stature in the global maritime community. Maritime progress depends on unity and collective efforts,” he stated.

He praised the leadership and professionalism of the Pakistan Navy, noting that development of the maritime sector will generate employment, trade, and economic opportunities.

“With the support of Federal and provincial institutions, Pakistan’s maritime potential will be fully realized,” he added. “We will establish Pakistan as a modern, peaceful, and pivotal maritime nation.”

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all organizations involved for their cooperation and partnership and urged for innovation, global collaboration, and unity to ensure a secure and prosperous maritime future for Pakistan.

Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi acknowledged the Sindh Chief Minister’s continued and strong support for the success of the Maritime Expo.

He stated that PIMEC is a vital platform for the development of the Blue Economy, and appreciated the collaboration between the Navy and the Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr. Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, along with senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Sindh government.