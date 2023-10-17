Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) and Vice President of Chinese company (CRCC) Li Samaa in their meeting at CRCC International Headquarters, agreed to remove the only two remaining bottlenecks to start the much-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) and Vice President of Chinese company (CRCC) Li Samaa in their meeting at CRCC International Headquarters, agreed to remove the only two remaining bottlenecks to start the much-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

According to the CM house press release issued here on Tuesday, the meeting was held on the sideline of The Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Justice Baqar said that in a Review meeting of CPEC Projects held on Feb 9, 2023, it was decided that China Railway Authority required afresh feasibility based on Chinese standards to establish funding/ project cost of the KCR Project.

The Sindh government Transport dept completed the KCR Feasibility Study along with the collaboration of a Chinese Firm (CRCC) with a revised cost of $2.002 billion.

At this CRCC Vice President said that a joint survey conducted by the Sindh government in collaboration with ICRCC International has been submitted to the Chinese authorities. He pointed out that only two issues were left to resolve before starting the project.

The CRCC vice president urged the Sindh CM to settle the issues of Right Of Way (ROW) and Sovereignty guarantee to be issued by the Pakistan government.

At this, the interim CM said that his government and the Ministry of Railways of Pakistan have discussed ROW issues and the agreement between the two would be achieved shortly. He added that as far as sovereignty guarantee was concerned that has not been an issue now.

The CRCC vice President termed it good news to carry forward the project. The CM said that the Sindh government through the Federal government of Pakistan would approach the Chinese authorities to speed up the KCR project.

The CM said that the updated feasibility Study has also been submitted to the China Railway Authority through the Planning Commission.

Under the updated feasibility the KCR's circular route spans approximately 43 kilometers (27 miles), intricately connecting Karachi's diverse landscape, including industrial zones, residential neighborhoods, and bustling commercial districts.

It weaves through pivotal locations such as Karachi City Station, Landhi, Malir, Drigh Road, and Orangi. This well-structured route played a pivotal role in reducing traffic congestion and combatting air pollution by offering a reliable alternative to road transportation. Out of its 24 Stations, 11 would be at Grade and 13 elevated. Its ridership would be 650,000 passengers daily.