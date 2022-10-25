Sindh CM condemns attack on anti-polio team in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the anti-polio team in the Pishni area of ??Balochistan.

He said that these people were the enemies of the architects of the future.

CM Murad said that the terrorists want to cripple our new generations by making them disabled.

"We have to deal with such people and their mentality," he said.