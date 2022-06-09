(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned television host and MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain here on Thursday.

In his condolence message, the CM prayed, "May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience".