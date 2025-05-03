Sindh CM Condoles Death Of Javed Shah's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has arrived in Sukkur on Saturday to offer condolences on the demise of Ex MPA Syed Javed Ali Shah, President of PPP Sukkur district's mother.
The Chief Minister visited Javed Shah's residence on Shikarpur Road to pay his respects.
Provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Khan Shoro, and Imdad Pitafi were also present.
Murad Ali Shah condoled the loss with Syed Javed Shah and prayed for the deceased's forgiveness and the family's patience during this difficult time.
