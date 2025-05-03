Open Menu

Sindh CM Condoles Death Of Javed Shah's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has arrived in Sukkur on Saturday to offer condolences on the demise of Ex MPA Syed Javed Ali Shah, President of PPP Sukkur district's mother.

The Chief Minister visited Javed Shah's residence on Shikarpur Road to pay his respects.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Khan Shoro, and Imdad Pitafi were also present.

Murad Ali Shah condoled the loss with Syed Javed Shah and prayed for the deceased's forgiveness and the family's patience during this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

6 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

15 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

15 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

15 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

15 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

15 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

15 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan